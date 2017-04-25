SIUE-Missouri State game cancelled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE softball Head Coach Sandy Montgomery announced that Wednesday's game at Missouri State has been cancelled due to the weather forecast in the Springfield, Missouri, area. This is the second straight season that the SIUE-Missouri State nonconference game has been cancelled. No makeup date has been scheduled. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending