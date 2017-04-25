SIUE-Missouri State game cancelled
Eric Hess
April 25, 2017 2:30 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE softball Head Coach Sandy Montgomery announced that Wednesday's game at Missouri State has been cancelled due to the weather forecast in the Springfield, Missouri, area. This is the second straight season that the SIUE-Missouri State nonconference game has been cancelled. No makeup date has been scheduled.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month: From Dance Floor to Student Council, Grace Stoverink Shines
Mar 5, 2025
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.