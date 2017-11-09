EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling opens up the 2017-18 home schedule Friday with a dual meet against Drexel at the Vadalabene Center. The first match is set for 7 p.m.

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said he expects a good match from the Dragons, 2-0 this season. Drexel was ranked in the top 25 nationally for much of last season.

"They're a well-coached team," said Spates. "They have a number of wrestlers from Pennsylvania and are going to come out and wrestle hard. It's going to be a fun dual meet."

This is the second-ever meeting between the Cougars and the Dragons. SIUE defeated Drexel 26-12 at the Hoosier Duals during the 2013-14 season. It is the first time Drexel, a member of the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, has traveled to SIUE.

SIUE comes into the meet after competing at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open. The Cougars collected three individual titles with John Muldoon, Nate Higgins and Christian Dulaney taking top honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Any time you are putting up three champs, they all are wrestling well," said Spates.

As a team, the Cougars also turned in runner-up performances from Tyshawn Williams and Erik Travers as well third place from Angelo Silvestro and fourth place from both Bryce Shewan and Zac Gentzler. With several strong individual performances, Spates said his coaching staff has had to make some adjustments.

"We had to fix some little things," said Spates. "There were some guys who needed to adjust their preparation. There were a few things technically as well. There are things that aren't going to be cured within a week but there are things we can improve."

SIUE's lineup has several new faces so Spates is eager to see how the newcomers perform in front of the home crowd.

"We're really excited about having a big crowd tomorrow," said Spates. "We want to try to get as many people as we can out to the Vadalabene Center and see an awesome wrestling match."

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Drexel (2-0, 0-0 EIWA)

125 - Tanner Shoap or Zack Fuentes

133 - Austin DeSanto

141 - Julian Flores or Chandler Olson

149 - Nick Widmann or Trevor Elfvin

157 - Evan Barczak

165 - Ebed Jarrell

174 - Austin Rose or Bryan McLaughlin

184 - Owen Brooks

197 - Stephen Loiseau

285 - Sean O'Malley

SIUE (0-0, 0-0 SoCon)

125 - Zac Gentzler or Gage Datlovsky

133 - Lucas Bernal

141 - John Muldoon

149 - Tyshawn Williams

157 - Erik Travers or Karsten Van Velsor

165 - Nate Higgins

174 - Forfeit

184 - Bryce Shewan

197 - Christian Dulaney

285 - Jake McKiernan or Tommy Helton

More like this: