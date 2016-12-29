Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Log in|Sign Up

SIUE wrestling has 10 competitors in Ken Kraft Midlands Championships

December 29, 2016 10:39 AM
Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling will have a complement of 10 competitors Thursday and Friday for the 54th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Evanston, Illinois.

"We have a full lineup and more competing this year," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Some of the best collegiate wrestlers compete in this event so we're excited."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE's lineup in includes Clayton Bass (165), John Fahy (149), Trevor Feagans (141), Jacob Godinez (184), John Muldoon (133), Jake Residori (174), Angelo Silvestro (141), Jake Tindle (197), Karsten Van Velsor (157) and Tyshawn Williams (149).

There are 50 teams scheduled to compete at the two-day event. The list of Division I schools includes American, Arizona State, Bloomsburg, Boise State, Brown, Buffalo, Cal State Bakersfield, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, George Mason, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Lehigh, Lock Haven, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Purdue, Rider, Rutgers, SIUE and South Dakota State.

 
 

More like this:

Father McGivney Grad Daniel Gierer Has Five Hits, Propels Cougars To 14-12 Win Over ISU
Mar 19, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, March 7, 2025
Mar 8, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Feb. 4-5
Feb 6, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Feb. 25, 2025
Feb 26, 2025

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

watch live →
Live Now
Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More!

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.