SIUE wrestling has 10 competitors in Ken Kraft Midlands Championships

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling will have a complement of 10 competitors Thursday and Friday for the 54th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Evanston, Illinois. will have a complement of 10 competitors Thursday and Friday for the 54th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Evanston, Illinois.

"We have a full lineup and more competing this year," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "Some of the best collegiate wrestlers compete in this event so we're excited."

SIUE's lineup in includes Clayton Bass (165), John Fahy (149), Trevor Feagans (141), Jacob Godinez (184), John Muldoon (133), Jake Residori (174), Angelo Silvestro (141), Jake Tindle (197), Karsten Van Velsor (157) and Tyshawn Williams (149).

There are 50 teams scheduled to compete at the two-day event. The list of Division I schools includes American, Arizona State, Bloomsburg, Boise State, Brown, Buffalo, Cal State Bakersfield, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, George Mason, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Lehigh, Lock Haven, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Purdue, Rider, Rutgers, SIUE and South Dakota State.