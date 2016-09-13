EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE wrestling coaching staff will play host to a fall prospect camp for athletes who seek an opportunity to get exposure to college coaches and aspire to compete at the next level of competition.

The camp will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Vadalabene Center. SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates will lead the event that features SIUE assistant coaches Tommy Owen, Rossi Bruno and Logun Taylor. Current SIUE wrestlers also will participate in skill instruction and demonstration.

The folkstyle camp will be divided into two sessions. The first session runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and consists of a technique demonstration. After a 30-minute lunch break, the rest of the event consists of a "college-style" wrestling practice.

The cost of the camp is $35.

To register visit, siuewrestlingcamps.com. For more information, contact Coach Owen at 618-650-5211.

