SIUE wrestlers open with 3-1 mark in NCAA championships

March 16, 2017 7:09 PM
ST. LOUIS – SIUE wrestling went 3-1 in the pigtail and first round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Scottrade Center.

SIUE 174-pounder Jake Residori, competing in his first Championship, knocked off the Big 12 Conference finalists in his first two matches. He defeated Oklahoma's Matt Reed 6-5 in the preliminary round and followed that up with an upset over No. 7 seed Kyle Crutchmer of Oklahoma State 6-5.

Freddie Rodriguez, the No. 14 seed at 125 pounds, also advanced to the second round with a technical fall over Appalachian State's Vito Pasone 19-4. Pasone had defeated Rodriguez earlier this season (Dec. 18) in a dual match at the Vadalabene Center.

Jake Tindle dropped his first-round 197-pound match to No. 10-ranked Kevin Beazley, a pin in 2 minutes, 47 seconds.

After the first round, SIUE scored 4.5 points and is tied with Michigan for 21st place overall.

NEXT MATCHES

Second Round

125 – Rodriguez (SIUE) vs. Kyle Akins (Buffalo)

174 – Residori (SIUE) vs. Zac Brunson (Illinois)

Consolation

197 – Tindle (SIUE) vs. Brett Harner (Princeton)

