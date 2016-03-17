Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

SIUE wrestler advances at NCAA Division Wrestling Championships

March 17, 2016 10:03 PM
Listen to the story

NEW YORK, N.Y. – SIUE's Freddie Rodriguez advanced out of day one of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Madison Square Garden.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The junior from Lansing, Michigan, defeated Virginia's Nick Hermann 4-3 in the consolation bracket. Rodriguez, a 125-pounder, next wrestles No. 16 seed Elijah Oliver on Friday.

SIUE's John Fahy, however, was eliminated from the national championships. The 149-pounder was defeated by No. 4 seed Matthew Cimato, of Drexel, 9-3. It was later downed by Buffalo's Colt Cotton in a 1:03 fall.

"I think he let the big stage get to him a bit," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. "It took him out of his game plan."

Rodriguez, who joined Fahy as a Southern Conference champion, battled with the No. 2 seed Joey Dance in his opening match. Dance, who entered the match with a 29-2 record, topped Rodriguez 8-2.

Spates said Rodriguez wrestled aggressively.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He came to wrestle," said Spates. "He wrestled hard and went for it."

In his win over Herrmann, Rodriguez said it was important for him to be the aggressor in the match.

"It was back and forth," said Rodriguez. "I was mainly trying to wear him down."

Even though Rodriguez was outsized by Hermann, he used lightning-quick moves to counter the Cavalier.

"Looking at him you would necessarily think he's powerful," said Spates. "He's a lot stronger than he looks."

Rodriguez was impressed with near-capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden.

"It's amazing. I've never wrestled in front of this many people. If you just look around, it's crazy but I love it. Wrestling in front of that many people is awesome," he added.

More like this:

Oct 26, 2024 - Gebhart’s Brace Leads Belleville West To First Regional Title Since 2007

Oct 27, 2024 - Edwardsville Takes Down Panthers In Regional Championship

Oct 29, 2024 - Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month: Armando Hernandez Has Warriors' Goal Against Kahoks

Aug 8, 2024 - Apple Valley's Gavin Young Dominates Edwardsville Futures Final

Oct 15, 2024 - Mia Lieberman Shines with 12 Kills: McGivney Edges Staunton In Match Of Two Skilled Volleyball Teams

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.