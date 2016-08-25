Complete Match Notes



Holiday Inn Invitational Schedule

Fri., Aug. 27 at Wright State, 6 p.m. CST

Sat., Aug. 28 vs. Dayton, 10 a.m. CST

Sat., Aug. 28 vs. Toledo, 3:30 p.m. CST

Series Records

Wright State - first meeting

Dayton - first meeting

Toledo - 1-0 (W 3-2 - 9/19/09)



SEASON OPENER: SIUE faces three schools from the state of Ohio this weekend with first time meetings with tournament host Wright State and Dayton.

RETURNING LINEUP: SIUE returns more than 70 percent of its offense from a season ago.

DEPTH AND MORE DEPTH: SIUE enters the season with 16 players, its deepest roster since Leah Johnson became head coach six years ago.

3,000 ASSISTS: Mallory Mangun is fifth on the all-time assists list at SIUE with 3,157. Only three players in school history have recorded more than 4,000 - Christy Scheller (1995-98), Mallory Clements (2005-08) and Krystal Majernik (2002-05).

TOP OFFENSIVE RETURNER: Junior Ashley Witt has recorded 602 kills in her first two seasons as a Cougar. She set the SIUE freshman record with 309 kills in 2014.

ALL-CONFERENCE: Witt was named a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

OVC PICK: SIUE was picked to finish ninth in the OVC preseason poll.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE: Katie Shashack returns for her junior season after spending the first two as the team's libero. She led the Cougars last season with 365 digs (3.44 per set).

NEWCOMERS: SIUE has six new faces for the 2016 season. That includes junior transfer Jackie Scott who played with the Cougars during the 2016 spring season. Scott came to the Cougars from Western Kentucky.

MORE NEWCOMERS: SIUE's five freshmen newcomers are Dylynn Otte (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Madison McKinley (Russellville, Arkansas), Kiana Fields (Lafayette, Indiana), Emma Leahy (St. Louis) and Annie Ellis (Edwardsville, Illinois).

REDSHIRT: Samantha Knight (Orland Park, Illinois)will be playing her first season after sitting out 2015 with an injury.

HEAD COACH LEAH JOHNSON: Johnson is in her sixth season as the head coach of the Cougars and holds a 58-90 record overall and a 33-51 mark in OVC play.

