SIUE women's tennis wins seventh match of season

MACOMB – SIUE women's tennis won its seventh straight match of the spring season with a 5-2 victory over Western Illinois. The Cougars weren't fazed that they played their first outdoor match of the season, which took place at the WIU Campus Courts.

The women's tennis squad started off with a strong performance in doubles play, earning the doubles point. At the No. 1 spot, pair Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck made quick work against WIU's Courtney Lubbers and Maria Bessmertnaya with a 6-1 win. Morgan Steffes and Ann-Christine Link quickly followed with a 6-3 win over Natalia Bravo and Laura Ballesteros.

Head Coach Nick Mueller praised Australian native and freshman Lara Tupper for her resilient performance against WIU.

"I'm very happy for Lara today, he said. "She showed a ton of fight in singles."

At No. 4, Tupper managed to battle it out in a tough three-setter to come out on top of Anna Daniel Fuentes (WIU) with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

Singles matches were also won by Frogner at No. 1 against Courney Lubbers with a 6-3, 6-3 win, No. 3 Tiffany Hollebeck 6-3, 6-1 and No. 6 Ann-Christine Link 6-3, 6-0. Both Steffes at No. 2 and Adams at No. 5 put up solid performances but fell in the third sets of their matches.

"Our team regrouped after an emotional win Saturday to get a true road win on Sunday," said Mueller. "The support for one another has been outstanding. We look forward to Chicago State next week."

The Cougars return to action on next Sunday against Chicago State. Play will begin at 1 p.m. at the Edwardsville Y.