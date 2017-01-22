DES MOINES, Iowa – SIUE women's tennis captured its first victory of 2017 Sunday with a 5-2 triumph at Drake.

The Cougars used their depth to defeat the Bulldogs, winning four singles matches and the doubles point. Playing at Drake's Roger Knapp Tennis Center, it was the first dual match of the season for both squads.

"I'm very happy about our team's effort today," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Drake is a good team, and we had to step up to win."

SIUE won the doubles point as Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes blanked Alex Kozlowski and Mela Jaglarz 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck followed up with a 6-1 win over Drake's Summer Brills and Joely Lomas.

After SIUE's Callaghan Adams accepted a forfeit at No. 6 singles, Hollebeck pushed past Kozlowski at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-2. Steffes downed Kenya Williams at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-1. Lara Tupper, playing in her first collegiate match, came from a set down to defeat Jaglarz 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

"Lara made some adjustments and came back with her first collegiate win," said Mueller. "This is a great way to start the season."

SIUE travels to Illinois State next Sunday to continue this road swing.

