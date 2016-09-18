SIUE women's tennis team has big day, Adams-Steffes, win two matches, Frogner-Hollebeck third
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck finished in third place overall at No. 1 doubles at the Hoosier Classic.
Frogner and Hollebeck dropped their semifinals match at eventual champion Madison Appel and Kim Schmider of Indiana 8-1. SIUE fought back for third with an 8-4 win over Wright State's Linsey Verstrepen and Haily Morgan.
"I thought the effort today was good," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "The intensity is good. I am happy about that."
Hollebeck scored the lone singles victory of the day for the Cougars at No. 3 singles. She bested Wright State's Tori Turner 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
"We started slow but we finished strong," said Mueller.
The SIUE doubles duo of Morgan Steffes and Callaghan Adams won both of their matches Saturday, defeating a pair of teams from Lipscomb.
Play continues Sunday with one round of singles for all of SIUE players.
No. 1 Singles
Tracy Kuhle (Western Michigan) Mia Frogner (SIUE), 6-2, 5-7, 10-8
No. 3 Singles
Tifany Hollebeck (SIUE) def. Tori Turner (Wright State), 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)
No. 4 Singles
Alicia Robinson (Indiana) def. Morgan Steffes (SIUE), 6-4, 6-3
Denise Buberl (Lipscomb) def. Callaghan Adams (SIUE), 6-3, 7-5
No. 1 Doubles
Semifinals – Madison Appel/Kim Schmider (Indiana) def. Frogner/Hollebeck (SIUE), 8-1
3rd Place – Frogner/Hollebeck (SIUE) def. Linsey Verstrepen/Haily Morgan (Wright State), 8-4
Steffes/Adams (SIUE) def. Buberl/Thabile Tschatedi (Lipscomb), 8-5
Steffes/Adams (SIUE) def. Tschatedi/Jaclyn Findlay (Lipscomb), 8-7 (7-5)
