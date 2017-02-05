EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis prevailed against Saint Louis with a 4-3 win at the Edwardsville Y today. This is the Cougars' first win over SLU in the Division I era. The last recorded win was 9-0 and occurred on Apr. 22, 1986.

This is SIUE's third consecutive win to open spring season. Saint Louis drops to 4-3.

"I couldn't be more proud of our two seniors today," said SIUE Head Coach Nick Mueller. "Lexi and Mia fought tooth and nail against some very strong competition. Having the match come down to No. 1 singles, and pulling it out the way we did, what a great team win. This was also the inaugural match with our new scoreboard. That was a huge win over a very good Saint Louis team with a senior clinching for us. It was a very special moment."

The Cougars started off their match by capturing the doubles point. At the No. 2 spot, Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes swept the court with a win of 6-0 over SLU's Cassie McKenzie and Ally McKenzie and were shortly followed by the No. 3 pairing of Ann-Christine Link and Lara Tupper with win of 6-3 over Mariluz Rojo Domingo and Ariana Rodriguez.

Senior Lexi Aranda managed to pull out a tough, three-set win at the No. 1 position. She helped the Cougars clinch the match with a comeback at 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 over Elonore Tchakarova. Sophomore Morgan Steffes also contributed to the victory, with her seventh consecutive win at the No. 3 spot, battling it out at 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 over Cassie McKenzie. Edwardsville native Callaghan Adams also won in a forfeit for SIUE.

Next Saturday, SIUE heads back on the road to meet Butler. They will face off against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CT.

