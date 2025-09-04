EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis opens the fall season Friday and Saturday with the Cougar Invite at the SIUE Tennis Courts.

The Cougars welcome Saint Louis and Missouri-St. Louis for the event, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday. Teams will be playing singles and doubles matches throughout both days. Singles matches will be best-of-three sets with doubles being a six-game set.

SIUE has four players returning from last season, including Stefaniya Anikina, Margaux Guibal Britt, Chloe Koons and Cydney Rogers. The Cougars' roster also includes six newcomers: Mya Bowe, Paloma Hennicaux, Jessica Li, Emerson Metzger, Elena Palioura, and Aliya Rector.

Koons is an Edwardsville High graduate.

Below is the weekend schedule.

Friday, September 5
Singles
10:00 am: SIUE vs. UMSL
1:00 pm: Mixed vs. Saint Louis
Doubles (3 courts each)
3:00 pm: SIUE vs. Mixed, Saint Louis vs. UMSL
4:00 pm: SIUE vs Saint Louis, Mixed vs. UMSL

Saturday, September 6
Singles
9:00 am: UMSL vs. Saint Louis
Doubles (3 courts each)
11:00 am: SIUE vs. UMSL, Mixed vs. Saint Louis
Singles
12:00 pm: Mixed vs. UMSL
2:00 pm: SIUE vs. Saint Louis

