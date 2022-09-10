EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis unveiled its newcomers and welcomed back its returners at the Cougar Invite. In all, it was an outstanding showing.



"This was a nice showing by our team to kick off the fall season," said SIUE women's tennis Head Coach Adam Albertsen . "We have a tremendous mix of impact newcomers and strong returning veterans, so it was great to see them compete and get the year started on a positive note."

As singles players, SIUE collected 17 wins and were undefeated against visiting Bradley and Eastern Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jill Lambrechts , the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, completed a perfect singles weekend by going 3-0.

Two-time All-OVC award winner Jordan Schifano finished 3-0 in singles play while also going undefeated in doubles while teaming up with freshman Margaux Guiball Britt.

Jaiden McKee , Jessica Leeman , Amelia Gorman and Guiball Britt all made their SIUE debut by picking up multiple victories.

"I'm very excited about the potential of this team to keep improving and get stronger as the fall season progresses," added Albertsen.

The next event for the Cougars is the SIUE Invite (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) at the SIUE Tennis Courts. The event includes players from Saint Louis, Lindenwood and Missouri-St. Louis.

More like this: