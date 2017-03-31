NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE's women's tennis team heads back on the road as it goes head to head against Ohio Valley Conference opponents Tennessee State and Belmont. SIUE's first match of the trip will begin at 12 p.m. Friday against Tennessee State. The SIUE-Belmont match will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Cougars remain undefeated at 13-0 overall and 3-0 in conference.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tennessee State is currently 0-4 in conference play and is searching for their first win, while the Belmont Bruins are 1-3 in the OVC as well as 3-12 overall.

Highlighting the Cougars singles play are seniors Lexi Aranda and Mia Frogner, on a 10-match and seven-match winning streak, respectively, in singles. In doubles play, No. 1 doubles pair Frogner and Tiffany Hollebeck are 11-0 for the season. Aranda and Morgan Steffes also are undefeated in doubles play at the No. 2 spot with a record of 10-0.

More like this: