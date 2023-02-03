SIUE (1-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley) vs. Western Illinois (2-1, 0-0 Summit League)Saturday, Feb. 4, 2:30 p.m. CTEdwardsville, IllinoisEdwardsville Y Meyer Center

OVC HONORS

Amelia Gorman and Margaux Guibal Britt were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference this week. Gorman earned two honors as the OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week. She also joined Guibal Britt as the OVC Doubles Team of the Week. Gorman, a freshman, is 2-0 in singles play so far this spring. Gorman and Guibal Britt, also a freshman, earned a pair of wins to open up the spring season.

VALPO RECAP

Valparaiso took four singles matches Saturday and defeated SIUE women's tennis 4-3 at The Courts of NWI. SIUE collected the doubles point early with wins from Guibal Britt and Gorman at No. 2 doubles as well as Caitlyn Sporing and Jaiden McKee at No. 3 doubles.

TWO WINS

Both Gorman and Sporing have started the spring season with a pair of singles wins in matches against Illinois Springfield and Valparaiso.

SERIES VS. WESTERN ILLINOIS

SIUE has won the last four meetings with the Leathernecks and eight of the last nine matches.

SCOUTING WESTERN ILLINOIS

Western Illinois is 2-1 this season with wins over St. Ambrose and IUPUI. In their last event, Western Kentucky blanked the Leathernecks 7-0. Western Illinois comes into SIUE having played fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Southern Indiana Friday, Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

YEAR FIVE

Adam Albertsen is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Cougars. SIUE has increased its win total in each of the previous four years. Last season, the Cougars completed play with a 16-5 dual meet record.

