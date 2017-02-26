EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's tennis blanked Chicago State 7-0 Sunday at the Edwardsville Y.

The women's tennis squad remains undefeated at 8-0 in the spring season.

SIUE started the day by claiming the doubles point with the No. 2 pair of Morgan Steffes and Lexi Aranda stepping up to clinch the point with a 6-2 win over Mariya Kostyuk and Judit Aubets. With this win, the duo of Steffes and Aranda move up to 6-1 in the spring season. Chicago State had a default at the No. 3 doubles spot.

In singles play, No. 2 Mia Frogner and No. 4 Tiffany Hollebeck finished their victorious matches only seconds apart, both with scores of 6-1, 6-1. Following close behind was freshman Lara Tupper at No. 5 with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Chicago State's Hanna Pangestu.

Morgan Steffes was next to win her match at No. 3, with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Carynne Lloyd. Lastly, No. 1 Lexi Aranda finished up the sweep with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Kostyuk.

"We got the job done today," said Head Coach Nick Mueller. "We battled through some tough sets, and we were able to keep the pressure on when needed. We look forward to our match next Saturday against Missouri State."

SIUE continues at home next Saturday against Missouri State. The Cougars will begin play at 4:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Y.

