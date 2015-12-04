Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

SIUE women's team loses to Salukis

December 4, 2015 11:10 PM
Listen to the story

CARBONDALESIUE women's basketball team closed out a seven-game road swing Friday with a 71-57 loss at SIU Carbondale.

The Cougars dropped to 3-5 and will look to rebound with its first home contest in more than three weeks Monday at 7 p.m. when the Billikens of Saint Louis come to the Vadalabene Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE was held to 32.4 percent (22-68) shooting from the field in a contest in which the Cougars fell behind 13-2 in the first three minutes of the game.

"I don't think we played with the intensity and energy that you need to win a basketball game," said Buscher.

The Cougars had to play catchup against the Salukis, 4-3. SIUE was able to come within three points after an 8-0 run to close out the first period.

SIU Carbondale, however, grabbed the momentum back in the second period and regained a double-digit lead 33-23 by halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four players scored in double figures overall for the Salukis. Rishonda Napier led SIU Carbondale with 18 points followed by 11 each from Celine VanHyfte and Kylie Giebelhausen as well as 10 from Cartaesha Macklin. Dyana Pierre added nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

SIU Carbondale won the battle on the boards 55-44. That included 25 offensive rebounds with eight from Pierre.

"We knew this was going to be a battle of the boards," Buscher said. "We have to battle a little harder."

Shronda Butts led the Cougars in scoring with 23 points. She was the lone player in double figures for SIUE. Both CoCo Moore and Donshel Beck each grabbed 10 rebounds and were within one scoring play from double-doubles.

The Cougars outscored the Salukis in the paint 38-26.

"We had a lot of opportunities right round the rim," said Buscher. "We just didn't capitalize on them." 

More like this:

Sep 19, 2024 - Cougar Volleyball Competes in Saluki Invitational

Today - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Sep 10, 2024 - SIUE Men's Golf Opens New Season at Home

Sep 10, 2024 - SLU Women, SIUE Men Prevail In Bronze Boot Doubleheader

Nov 5, 2024 - Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor and St. Louis' Brian Taylor II Propel SIUE Past Westminster

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.