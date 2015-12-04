SIUE women's team loses to Salukis

The Cougars dropped to 3-5 and will look to rebound with its first home contest in more than three weeks Monday at 7 p.m. when the Billikens of Saint Louis come to the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE was held to 32.4 percent (22-68) shooting from the field in a contest in which the Cougars fell behind 13-2 in the first three minutes of the game.

"I don't think we played with the intensity and energy that you need to win a basketball game," said Buscher.

The Cougars had to play catchup against the Salukis, 4-3. SIUE was able to come within three points after an 8-0 run to close out the first period.

SIU Carbondale, however, grabbed the momentum back in the second period and regained a double-digit lead 33-23 by halftime.

Four players scored in double figures overall for the Salukis. Rishonda Napier led SIU Carbondale with 18 points followed by 11 each from Celine VanHyfte and Kylie Giebelhausen as well as 10 from Cartaesha Macklin. Dyana Pierre added nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

SIU Carbondale won the battle on the boards 55-44. That included 25 offensive rebounds with eight from Pierre.

"We knew this was going to be a battle of the boards," Buscher said. "We have to battle a little harder."

Shronda Butts led the Cougars in scoring with 23 points. She was the lone player in double figures for SIUE. Both CoCo Moore and Donshel Beck each grabbed 10 rebounds and were within one scoring play from double-doubles.

The Cougars outscored the Salukis in the paint 38-26.

"We had a lot of opportunities right round the rim," said Buscher. "We just didn't capitalize on them."