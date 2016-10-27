Complete Game Notes

SIUE (7-7-3, 5-3-1 OVC)

vs. Eastern Illinois (5-12-0, 2-7-0 OVC)

Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Bob Guelker Field/Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST TIME: The Cougars suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in OVC play, falling to Tennessee Tech Friday and Eastern Kentucky Sunday.

TOURNAMENT TIME: SIUE has clinched its spot in the 2016 OVC Tournament. With a win over Eastern Illinois and an Austin Peay loss or tie at Murray State, the Cougars will earn the No. 4 seed and host a first round game Sunday at Korte Stadium.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Emily Grahl (offensive, 9/27) and Natalie Freeman (goalkeeper 10/18) have earned OVC Player of the Week honors this season.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE is playing its fifth season of Ohio Valley Conference play this year The Cougars are 29-24-5 all-time in the OVC and have one regular season title and one tournament title, both coming in 2014.

ROAD WARRIORS: The Cougars had two separate three-game road stints this year. Eight of the Cougars' first 13 games were away from home. Two of the Cougars' final three games were on the road.

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: Tennessee Tech is just three points off the lead in the OVC. The Golden Eagles have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home. Karigan Owens in the scoring leader with 13 points on three goals and a league-best seven assists. Kari Naerdemann is the OVC's top goalkeeper with a 0.71 goals against average.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE owns a 7-1-1 all-time record against Eastern Illinois. The Panthers won last season's meeting 1-0 in Charleston, Illinois. The tie came during the 1995 season.

