JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Freshman Ashley Lewman netted her first career goal 28 seconds into the second overtime period Sunday lifting SIUE women's soccer to a 2-1 win over Jacksonville State.

"We leave with a positive feeling which is great," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "The girls dug deep and fought hard. We deserved it."

The Cougars improved to 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 5-5-2 overall.

The game winner came after Alexis Royal, who was near the right sideline, found Emily Grahl. Grahl carried into the penalty area, before sliding a short cross to the back post where Lewman was able to slot it home.

"Ashley, to her credit, hustled," Burton said. "She was there at the back post for what essentially was a tap-in, but it wasn't that easy.

"She was fresh and she plays hard always," he continued. "I had a feeling she could be effective. We needed someone who was fresh. She had the legs to keep up."

The Cougars got on the board just before halftime. Avery Anderson scored her team-leading fifth goal of the year when she was able to redirect a shot from Lindsey Fencel in the 38th minute.

Jacksonville State tied the game in the 54th minute when Danielle Monroe was able to send in a loose ball after SIUE goalkeeper Juli Rossi came off her line, colliding with JSU's Kayla Thompson.

Rossi left the game following the collision. Peyton Roehnelt played the final 52:11 of the game, but did not record a save.

"It was a physical game," Burton said. "Our team stuck it out."

The Cougars unloaded a season-high 22 shots Sunday afternoon. The outshot the Gamecocks 22-10 for the game.

It is a short turnaround for SIUE which will play a 6 p.m. game Thursday at Morehead State.

