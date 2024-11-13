EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton announced the incoming 2025 recruiting class Wednesday.

"The 2025 class is a substantial group of players, both in number and in talent," said Burton. "They are all coming in with high-level youth experience and a ton of quality coaching through their formative years. They bring experience all over the field and genuine versatility in the roles that they can potentially impact us in. The potential of this group to impact our program is limitless."

Burton announced a class of eight individuals with the addition of Keira Bumiller (Chesterfield, Missouri), Zoe Bumiller (Chesterfield, Missouri), Alayna Hauser (Omaha, Nebraska), Kristen Keller (Lenexa, Kansas), Sissi Loza (Calumet City, Illinois), Claire Neiroda (O'Fallon, Illinois), Lailyn Patterson (O'Fallon, Illinois), and Anna Zichella (St. Louis, Missouri).

"As always, we will be working to continue honoring SIUE with our performance and representing Cougar Nation to the highest degree possible in everything we do," said Burton. "Our staff and team welcome the newest members of our program with open arms."

Keira Bumiller

Hometown: Chesterfield, Missouri

High School: Marquette High School

Position: Forward

Club Team: Lou Fusz SC

Coaches: Chad Otec, Jenna King, Lindsay Bryant

From Coach Burton: "Keira will impact our attack right away. Highly skilled, confident going at defenders with tremendous ball striking ability, she will ask questions of defenders immediately. She can operate in the wide areas as well as in a central position with pace and individual creativity to create and finish scoring opportunities."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because of the open and positive culture when I visited. I immediately felt very welcomed in Edwardsville. SIUE has academic programs that align with my career goals which I believe will be a great path for the future and be a good fit for me. Lastly, the campus is beautiful and close to home, so right away I could picture myself being there playing with my sister and friends."

Zoe Bumiller

Hometown: Chesterfield, Missouri

High School: Marquette High School

Position: Defense

Club Team: Lou Fusz SC

Coaches: Chad Otec, Jenna King, Lindsay Bryant

From Coach Burton: "Zoe is a dynamic player that brings quickness, skill on the ball and an eye for combinations and possession. But she can get forward and create in the wide areas on her own as well, and we'll be looking for her to do all of the above from the back line."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because when I visited, the environment felt like somewhere I could really see myself thriving in the future. The coaches are really supportive and fun and that's something I really was drawn to. I'm really excited to play with the girls on this team. Everyone is so fun, positive, and talented and I can't wait to be a part of it!"



Alayna Hauser

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

High School: Marian High School

Position: Forward

Club Team: Sporting Nebraska FC

Coaches: Daniella Pappas, Becky Sanow, Alex Mason, Teresa DeGeorge

From Coach Burton: "Alayna brings speed, quickness and determination to the attack for us. She will hit the ground running and we can't wait to have her on campus and our team environment which we think she will thrive."

Why I chose SIUE: "I am excited about attending and playing soccer for SIUE and can't wait to get started! I was impressed with the athletic facilities, the beautiful and peaceful campus and the new Health Sciences Complex, as I am considering a career in this field. SIUE was recommended to me because of Coach Burton's reputation and the championship tradition of the program. When I met the staff and team, I felt immediately connected because everyone was so welcoming, and I am looking forward to contributing and being part of the team."



Kristen Keller

Hometown: Lenexa, Kansas

High School: Olathe Northwest High School

Position: Goalkeeper

Club Team: Kansas City Athletics ECNL

Coaches: Andy Gruenebaum, Lainey Mullane, Jason Belz, Marcu Kelcher and Christopher Graham

From Coach Burton: "Kristen strengthens our goalkeeper position immediately. A bright athlete that possesses the proper mentality for the position at this level, she will not be outworked. The blend of grit and analysis that she has will take her far in the college game. She's an outstanding person that we can't wait to have in the team this fall."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because it is a great school with a great soccer program. The team culture and chemistry is like family and that is really important to me. The coaching staff is also amazing and I am excited to get started!"



Sissi Loza

Hometown: Calumet City, Illinois

High School: De La Salle Institute

Position: Forward

Club Team: Indy Premier

Coaches: Larmond Bunnyray, Kendrick Ramiez, Kieran Howarth, Jose Smith

From Coach Burton: "First and foremost, Sissi is a determined soccer player that has battled through some tough times but has an immense passion for the game. And she brings creativity and technical ability to the program and those qualities will shine in the attack. We are looking forward to her joining us in the fall."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE due to the academic and athletic aspects that come with the program. The program offers guidance both on and off the field and the pathway to the goal of winning at life."



Claire Neiroda

Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois

High School: O'Fallon High School

Position: Forward/Midfield

Club Team: Saint Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL Navy

Coaches: Christian Nieroda, Shawn Hewitt, Scott McDoniel, Ralph Richards, Brian Woodward, Justin Judiscak.

From Coach Burton: "Claire is a soccer junkie with so much love for the game. She is very creative, a skilled attacking player to go with a high soccer IQ that will add attacking options to our team, no matter what position she plays. Legitimately a two-footed player, she's tough to defend and will be a valuable addition on all of our restart opportunities."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because I instantly fell in love with the program after my visit. The coaching staff and players made the environment feel like home, and they have a clear vision of success. The team is extremely competitive but also very supportive of each other, which is something I want to be a part of. I have always wanted to play college soccer at an incredible school while also earning an education, and I know SIUE will provide that and so much more."



Lailyn Patterson

Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois

High School: O'Fallon High School

Position: Defense

Club Team: Saint Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL Green

Coaches: Shawn Hewitt, Kelsey Dinges, Justin Bernaix, Justin Judiscak, Mitch Bohnak, Jarius Holmes, Josh Patterson

From Coach Burton: Lailyn is a tough and physical defender with a ton of grit and the playing background and experience at a very high level that translates well to the college game. She always competes at a very high level and is a good passer of the ball. Composed to make the best choices under pressure, Lailyn will give her team everything she has and has a diverse experience along the back line that gives her a real value to the team, to be able to play centrally or on the outside.

Why I chose SIUE: I chose SIUE because of the competitive atmosphere and the program that was offered to me. I love the coaches and feel I have a great connection with them. Finally, I chose SIUE because it offers me a great education while also pursuing my dream of playing D1 soccer.



Anna Zichella

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

High School: Parkway West High School

Position: Defense

Club Team: Lou Fusz SC

Coaches: Chad Otec, Annie Wayland

From Coach Burton: "Anna is an intelligent, tough and physical defensive player that will have the ability to impact us in the back. She wants to be coached, is seeking improvement and has the drive that every coach loves to see in their players. A very good ball striker, Anna will be a nice weapon to add to our restart options. We're delighted to have her joining us in the fall."

Why I chose SIUE: "I chose SIUE because of the team's chemistry, coaching staff, and educational opportunities. During my visit and touring the campus, I fell in love with the surroundings of the classes, dorms, the athletic department, and the soccer field. The upper-class players gave me a big insight into the lifestyle and bonds you will make at SIUE. Furthermore, my future education and ability to choose between two high-quality majorsin Business orNutrition. Above all, the coaching staff has set goals for their players and believes I will be a good fit for the team. I can't wait to be a part of this family next year!"

