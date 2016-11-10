Complete Game Notes

SIUE (10-7-4)

at Notre Dame (13-3-4)

Fri., Nov. 11, 6 p.m. C.T.

NCAA First Round

Alumni Field

Notre Dame, Indiana

TOURNAMENT TIME: SIUE is in the NCAA Division I Tournament for the second time in program history. The Cougars' first appearance came in 2014. SIUE made five appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

LAST WEEKEND: The fourth-seeded Cougars top-seeded defeated Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinal before knocking off the No. 2 seed Eastern Kentucky for the second OVC Tournament Championship in program history.

ALL OVC: Defender Kassidy Rawdon (first team), midfielder Emily Grahl (second team) and midfielder Peyton Roehnelt (All-Newcomer team) earned All-OVC honors.

All TOURNAMENT TEAM: Caroline Hoefert was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, Grahl, goalkeeper Juli Rossi and midfieler Courtney Benning also were named to the OVC All-Tournament team.

SCOUTING THE IRISH: Notre Dame is making its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Irish shared the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title, but lost in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Jennifer Westendorf and Kaleigh Olmstead share the scoring lead with 13 points apiece. Goalkeeper Kaela Little has played all 20 games for Notre Dame and has a 0.44 goals against average.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE and Notre Dame have met just once previously. The Cougars fell 4-0 at Notre Dame during the 1991 season.

More like this: