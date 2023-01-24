SIUE Women's Soccer Bolsters Roster Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE women's soccer Head Coach Derek Burton announced the addition of Mackenzie Hayes (Saint Peters, Missouri) to the roster for the 2023 season. Mackenzie Hayes

Hometown: Saint Peters, Missouri

High School: Fort Zumwalt East High School

Position: Forward/Outside Back

Club Team: Lou Fusz Academy

Coaches: Chad Otec Why I chose SIUE: "SIUE is the right fit for me to be able to pursue my goal of medical school while playing the sport I love at a very high level. The coaching staff was very personable, welcoming, and easy to talk to right off the bat. The campus is beautiful and a perfect size for me. I can't wait to step on the field with my new coaches and teammates and be a part of an amazing program!" From Coach Burton: "Mackenzie has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her career and her discipline and focus are admirable. Although watching her play, her speed jumps out at you, it's her desire to continually develop as a player and work towards her goals that just might be the quality that impressed us the most in the recruiting process. Mac will be a nightmare for the opposition. And we really value the versatility she has as a player with a ton of experience playing defense and in the last year or so, showing the damage that she can do in the attack. She has great tools to be a very impactful player at the college level and the sky is the limit." "Mackenzie has worked extremely hard to get to this point in her career and her discipline and focus are admirable. Although watching her play, her speed jumps out at you, it's her desire to continually develop as a player and work towards her goals that just might be the quality that impressed us the most in the recruiting process. Mac will be a nightmare for the opposition. And we really value the versatility she has as a player with a ton of experience playing defense and in the last year or so, showing the damage that she can do in the attack. She has great tools to be a very impactful player at the college level and the sky is the limit." Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "SIUE is the right fit for me to be able to pursue my goal of medical school while playing the sport I love at a very high level. The coaching staff was very personable, welcoming, and easy to talk to right off the bat. The campus is beautiful and a perfect size for me. I can't wait to step on the field with my new coaches and teammates and be a part of an amazing program!" Saint Peters, MissouriFort Zumwalt East High SchoolForward/Outside BackLou Fusz AcademyChad Otec Hayes' signing adds to the previous eight names joining the 2023 roster: Taylor Babb (St. Louis, Missouri), Calli Chiarelli (Wilmette, Illinois), Mia ­Loza (Calumet City, Illinois), Miranda Malcolm (O'Fallon, Missouri), Maddie Clark (Kirkwood, Missouri), Samaya Hogg (Lincoln, Nebraska), Ella Robinson (Arnold, Missouri) and Marin Vines (Kirkwood, Missouri). SIUE is coming off another fantastic run with its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending