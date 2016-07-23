COLLINSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball recently participated in the Illinois State Dental Society Foundation's (ISDSF) fourth Mission of Mercy.

The ISDSF seeks to expand access to dental healthcare and support dental education. The Mission of Mercy provides free dental healthcare to an estimated 1,000 patients totaling an estimated $1 million.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The student-athletes served as patient ambassadors for the day, helping patients from one location to another in between procedures.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE junior Gwen Adams said she met several people who were pleased to take advantage of the services for themselves and their families.

"It was a very hands-on event for us. We were able to help the patients get through the process quickly," said Adams. "It's great to be able to give back to the community and help an organization that is supporting the community."

SIUE women's basketball opens its 2016-17 season in November.

 

More like this:

Nov 6, 2024 - SIU School of Dental Medicine Hosts Area Veterans for a Day of Free Comprehensive Dental Care

3 days ago - More than $40k in Community Dental Care Provided to Veterans from SIU School of Dental Medicine

Oct 17, 2024 - Chancellor Minor Makes Appearance: SIUE School Of Dental Medicine's Give Kids A Smile Day Provides $113,530 Free Dentistry

Oct 14, 2024 - School of Dental Medicine Offers Free Comprehensive Dental Care for Local Kids at Annual Event

2 days ago - SIUE Releases Details of Edwardsville Economic Impact Study on Nov. 22

 