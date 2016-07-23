COLLINSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball recently participated in the Illinois State Dental Society Foundation's (ISDSF) fourth Mission of Mercy.

The ISDSF seeks to expand access to dental healthcare and support dental education. The Mission of Mercy provides free dental healthcare to an estimated 1,000 patients totaling an estimated $1 million.

The student-athletes served as patient ambassadors for the day, helping patients from one location to another in between procedures.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE junior Gwen Adams said she met several people who were pleased to take advantage of the services for themselves and their families.

"It was a very hands-on event for us. We were able to help the patients get through the process quickly," said Adams. "It's great to be able to give back to the community and help an organization that is supporting the community."

SIUE women's basketball opens its 2016-17 season in November.

More like this: