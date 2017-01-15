Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
SIUE women's basketball team home for noon encounter Sunday with Murray State

January 15, 2017 9:21 AM
Game #18
Sun., Jan. 15, 12 p.m. CT
Edwardsville, Ill.
Vadalabene Center

SIUE Cougars (5-12, 1-3 OVC) vs. Murray State Racers (11-6, 3-1 OVC)

TV: American Sports Network (Dave Armstrong, Rich Zvosec)
Live Video: OVCDigitalNetwork.com
Radio: 887 The Sound (T.J. Weber, Joe Pott)
Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com
Live Stats: SIUEStats.com

LAST GAME

Austin Peay built a double-digit lead in the first quarter Wednesday and didn't look back in an 85-62 victory over SIUE at the Dunn Center. The Governors shot 30 of 58 from the field (51.7 percent) and had four players finish the game in double figures. Tearra Banks led all players with 19 points. The Cougars struggled from the field, hitting 17 of 57 shots (29.8 percent).

SCOUTING MURRAY STATE
Murray State boasts the No. 1 offense in the Ohio Valley Conference with 75.5 points per game and the top individual as Ke-Shunan James averages 19.5 points per game. The Racers are one of three OVC schools with 10 or more wins already this season and are tied for third in the OVC standings.

FROM THREE

SIUE is No. 2 in the OVC in three-point field goal pecentage (.364). The Cougars also have taken the fewest three-pointers of any OVC team (239 - 14.1 attempts per game.)

SERIES STUFF

SIUE leads the series with the Racers 8-6. Last season's 79-76 win for Murray State on Feb. 10 broke a six-game winning streak for the Cougars.

TO THE LINE FOR TWO SHOTS

SIUE is No. 2 in the OVC in free throw attempts with 355, trailing only Austin Peay (369) which has played one more game. The Cougars lead the OVC with 257 made free throws.

SEASON HIGH

SIUE took 39 free throw attempts Wednesday at Austin Peay. That was a season-high for a team averaging nearly 21 attempts per contest.

CAREER HIGH

Amri Wilder scored 14 points, including a 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line, against Austin Peay. Wilder hit 3 of 5 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from three-point range.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES
Gwen Adams recorded double-doubles in three straight games against Bethune-Cookman (19 pts.-13 reb.), Illinois State (10 pts.-10 reb.) and Tennessee Tech (18 pts-13 reb.).

ROAD TRIP COMPLETED

SIUE is coming off a three-game road swing. This is SIUE's first since Dec. 31 when the Cougars opened the OVC regular season against Tennessee Tech.

NEXT UP

SIUE faces Southeast Missouri Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will be SIUE's only home night game at the Vadalabene Center in the month of January.

CAREER SCORING
SIUE has three current players among the top 40 in scoring all-time and each are playing in their third season at SIUE. Adams  is 32nd all-time with 846 points. Beck is in 34th overall with 777 points. Jones is 40th with 661 points.

HANDING OUT ASSISTS

Nakiah Bell leads the Cougars in assists with 70 and is No. 3 among OVC players in assist-to-turnover ratio with 2.03. Bell led the Cougars with five assists at Austin Peay.

OVC PICKS

SIUE women's basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference after advancing to the conference tournament semifinals for the second straight year.

 

Austin Peay Downs Cougars 85-62

 

