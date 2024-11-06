EDWARDSVILLE – The Cougars opened their season at First Community Arena against Missouri-St. Louis. SIUE led the 26-21 at the break, before the Tritons took the game 60-54.



Brianna Wooldridge had 12 total points while Emiyah Cobb followed with 10 total points and three blocks.

SIUE connected on 30 percent (18/60) of its shots from the field. The Cougars scored 73 percent (15/22) of their free throws and scored 29 points off the bench.

Article continues after sponsor message

UMSL was lead by Katie Hamill (15 points) , Alex Wolff (11 points) and Mara Rieder (11 points).

The Cougars continue their campaign in Murray Ky. against Murray State November 7. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m.

Stay connected with the Cougars on Instagram, X, and Facebook

The preseason Ohio Valley Conference Poll predicted an eighth-place finish for the Cougars tied with UT Martin. Southern Indiana was selected as regular season champions with 20-first place votes.

Graduate guard KK Rodriguez and junior Macy Silvey earned Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Honors.

Samantha Quigly Smith is beginning her third season in charge of the Cougars and 12th season as a head coach. She owns a 27-65 record at SIUE and is 17-34 against conference opponents. All-time, Coach Smith is 211-161.

SIUE welcomes five freshmen Meegan Fahy, Olivia Loveland, Carmen Martinez Lopez, Alexis Warren and Rory Conboy.

The Cougars also welcome two transfers Kendall George (UT Martin) and Jadin Bryant (Missouri St.)

More like this: