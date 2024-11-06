SIUE Women's Basketball Squad Led By Wooldridge and Cobb In Season Opener
EDWARDSVILLE – The Cougars opened their season at First Community Arena against Missouri-St. Louis. SIUE led the 26-21 at the break, before the Tritons took the game 60-54.
Brianna Wooldridge had 12 total points while Emiyah Cobb followed with 10 total points and three blocks.
SIUE connected on 30 percent (18/60) of its shots from the field. The Cougars scored 73 percent (15/22) of their free throws and scored 29 points off the bench.
UMSL was lead by Katie Hamill (15 points) , Alex Wolff (11 points) and Mara Rieder (11 points).
The Cougars continue their campaign in Murray Ky. against Murray State November 7. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m.
- The preseason Ohio Valley Conference Poll predicted an eighth-place finish for the Cougars tied with UT Martin. Southern Indiana was selected as regular season champions with 20-first place votes.
- Graduate guard KK Rodriguez and junior Macy Silvey earned Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Honors.
- Samantha Quigly Smith is beginning her third season in charge of the Cougars and 12th season as a head coach. She owns a 27-65 record at SIUE and is 17-34 against conference opponents. All-time, Coach Smith is 211-161.
- SIUE welcomes five freshmen Meegan Fahy, Olivia Loveland, Carmen Martinez Lopez, Alexis Warren and Rory Conboy.
- The Cougars also welcome two transfers Kendall George (UT Martin) and Jadin Bryant (Missouri St.)
