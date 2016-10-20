EDWARDSVILLE – The American Sports Network announced today that it will broadcast the Sunday, Jan. 15, SIUE women's basketball game against Murray State.

The Cougars will take on their Ohio Valley Conference rival in a noon contest to be televised by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. on the American Sports Network (ASN).

SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher said her team is pleased to be able to showcase their talents on ASN.

"Once again, we are excited for the opportunity to be showcased on ASN," said Buscher. "It will be a great game and great exposure for our student-athletes and our program both locally and regionally."

The American Sports Network is an initiative of the Sinclair Networks Group, LLC, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates programs and provides sales services to 164 television stations in 79 markets, reaching approximately 43 percent of U.S. television households. It includes FOX, ABC, CBS, MyTV, CW, NBC, Univision and Azteca affiliates.

The exact stations of which each of the games will air will be announced at a later date.

