RICHMOND, Ky. – With a one- or two-possession game in the final minutes, Eastern Kentucky hit 7 of 12 free throws in the fourth period to edge SIUE women's basketball 49-46 at McBrayer Arena.

"We had that toughness that I was looking for in the third period," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "I had no problem with our grit and fight, and that was what I was searching for from this team."

SIUE dropped to 3-12 overall and 1-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. EKU improved to 7-8 and 1-3 in the OVC.

"I was disappointed we didn't pull things off at the end, but that's the game of basketball," said Buscher.

The Cougars led 6-2 early in the first quarter, but shooting woes held them back. The team would score three points total in the second period and fall behind 21-12 at halftime.

With good looks at the basket not falling in the second period, SIUE made a charge against the Colonels in the third. Mikala Hall's three-pointer with 43 seconds left in the third period made it tied 30-30.

"I don't have an argument for how hard we played tonight," said Buscher.

Teri Goodlett broke the tie with 27 seconds left in the third. EKU added a three-pointer by Samari Mawbray to open the scoring in the fourth period and take a 35-30 lead.

EKU never trailed in the fourth period, holding off multiple times when the Cougars cut the lead to a one-possession game.

SIUE shot 17 of 65 from the field (26.2 percent) while EKU shot 16 of 48 (33.3 percent).

Goodlett led all scorers with 13 points. I'Liyah Green and De'ayra Davis added 12 each.

Mikayla Kinnard paced the Cougars with 12 points and a career-best four steals. Christen King added 10 for SIUE.

The Cougars now return home to First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center and welcomes Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

