EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session enables current and visiting students to continue their path toward graduation by enrolling for one of the many accelerated, three-week courses taught entirely online.

Registration for Winter Session opens Monday, Oct. 28. Classes begin on Monday, Dec. 16, and will conclude on Jan. 5, 2025. Due to the accelerated timeline, students are expected to dedicate significant time to their coursework each day and to limit themselves to completing one course during the three-week period.

Article continues after sponsor message

Winter Session features more than 70 introductory, upper-division and graduate-level courses in a variety of disciplines such as applied communications, medical terminology, psychology, criminal justice studies, art and more.

Students can complete courses from anywhere in the U.S. with reliable internet access and a computer that meets connectivity requirements. Students from other institutions may take SIUE courses that can be transferred to their home institution. Visiting students must be fully admitted to SIUE by December 1 and should review the visiting student webpage for more information.

Register and learn more about SIUE Winter Session by visiting siue.edu/winter-session. Questions may be emailed to wintersession@siue.edu.