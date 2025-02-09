SIUE Welcomes Therapy Dogs Chase and Max to Campus Police Force





EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Police Department has expanded its team with two special recruits sporting wagging tails and boundless enthusiasm. Meet Chase and Max, the department’s first-ever K-9s to take on the additional role of therapy dogs for the SIUE campus. These four-legged K-9s are already making a difference, offering comfort, companionship, and support to students, faculty, and staff.

Chase and Max come to SIUE through a specialized rehabilitation and rescue program through the Cook County Department of Corrections, Tails of Redemption, which trains dogs for emotional support and community engagement. Unlike traditional K-9s focused on enforcement, these pups are here to soothe stress, ease anxiety and build positive connections between the police force and the campus community. The dogs undergo obedience and distraction training, ensuring they remain calm and focused in various environments. They are a crucial asset for victims of crimes or individuals undergoing a mental health crisis, fostering open communication and providing comfort.

“Having Chase and Max as part of our department allows us to support mental health and well-being in a unique way,” said University Police Officer Curtis Schwartzkopf, one of the officers overseeing the program. “Students and faculty who may not otherwise approach an officer feel much more comfortable engaging with us when the dogs are present. In a heightened state, agitated people don’t like speaking to the police, but when we bring in these guys, we can soften the environment and make them feel more comfortable with us.”

Schwartzkopf was inspired to bring therapy dogs to SIUE after seeing similar initiatives at other universities. He pitched the idea to Chief David Goodwin and Captain Justin Lieberman in October, and they were very receptive. The initiative is part of the SIUE Police Department’s broader commitment to community policing and student well-being. The therapy dogs participate in campus events, visit residence halls, and provide comfort in high-stress situations, such as during finals week or after critical incidents. Plans for meet-and-greet sessions and social media engagement are also in development.

“One of the best things about this program is seeing how people’s faces light up when they meet Chase and Max,” said Schwartzkopf. “People immediately started talking to us just because they saw the therapy dogs. They bring a sense of calm and connection, which is exactly what we want to foster on campus.”

While both dogs are affectionate and service-driven, their personalities set them apart. Chase thrives on attention, always eager to engage with people and bring smiles to their faces. He actively works to lift the spirits of those around him. Max, on the other hand, is more reserved and deeply bonded with his handler. Having been an owner-surrender, Max carries a history of abandonment that makes him more attuned to individuals struggling with their own fears. Schwartzkopf noted that Max’s quiet, understanding nature offers the SIUE community a kindred spirit in their moments of need.

“Max absolutely has a means to connect with someone in a crisis or for someone who feels abandoned. He is particularly effective at calming people who might feel hopeless or hesitant around new people,” he said.

To ensure their well-being, Chase and Max receive comprehensive medical care from Edwardsville’s Heartland Veterinary Hospital, including community supported preventative care and discounted services. Their daily routine includes interactions with the campus community, socialization in public places such as daycare centers and even morning visits to Starbucks. Handlers spend extensive one-on-one time with the therapy dogs to build trust and familiarity. Chase and Max also have full rights and responsibilities as police K-9s with the department, complete with their own badge and ID card.

Unlike the hands-off approach in the case of traditional working dogs, the public is encouraged to pet and interact with therapy dogs like Chase and Max. The department invites students, faculty, and staff to stop by and meet the new therapy dogs, especially during rounds and special events. A K-9 source within the department disclosed that Chase is particularly fond of the Morris University Center due to the surplus of food crumbs, so a serendipitous meeting is more likely inside the favorited student union.

“The SIUE Police Department’s new therapy dog program is a valuable addition to its community engagement and officer wellness efforts,” said Chief David Goodwin. “By providing comfort and support to students, faculty, staff, and first responders, this initiative strengthens the bond between law enforcement and the SIUE community. Programs like this highlight SIUE PD’s dedication to innovative and compassionate policing, fostering a safer and more supportive environment for everyone."

For updates on Chase and Max’s activities, follow SIUE Police on social media or the department’s webpage. The campus can expect to see these furry officers around often, spreading joy and a little extra comfort wherever they go.

