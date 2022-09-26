EDWARDSVILLE -Southern Illinois University Edwardsville continued its Homecoming festivities welcoming alumni and friends to campus from Sept. 21-25.

“Homecoming is about remembering the past, celebrating the present, and staying in touch in the future,” said Cathy Taylor, senior director of constituent relations and special projects. “It is also a great opportunity to meet new people, reconnect with friends and former classmates, show cougar spirit, cheer on athletics and create new memories.”

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the 7th annual Cougars Unleashed Run kicked off the weekend’s events. Runners competed in a 10K, 5K, or one mile fun run. After the race, participants enjoyed a pancake breakfast and post-run refreshments.

Alumni, students, fans and friends joined together for music, games, giveaways and food trucks during the Cougar Fan Zone held prior to the SIUE men’s soccer game versus Belmont.

“It feels great to catch up with old friends that I haven’t seen in a long time and get a chance to meet other alumni,” said Nick Hughes, 2001 mass communications alumnus.

Hughes enjoyed all that the Cougar Fan Zone had to offer, and he did so while repping a “SIUE Changed My Life” shirt.

“SIUE really did change my life,” Hughes added. “The university expanded my way of thinking. Coming back for Homecoming really brings it full circle.”

Homecoming events wrapped up with the women’s soccer team taking on Eastern Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Photo: Cougars Unleashed Run participants.

