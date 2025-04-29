EDWARDSVILLE/EAST ST. LOUIS - Metro East residents received valuable information, participated in health screenings, enjoyed free haircuts, beauty services, clothing, lunch, and major door prizes during the Spring Forward Health and Wellness Fair, co-hosted by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s (SON) WE CARE Clinic in East St. Louis.

The WE CARE Clinic partnered with the East St. Louis (IL) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. to host their second annual health fair on Saturday, April 26, at the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in East St. Louis. SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, attended the event and helped present the WE Care clinic with a $7,000 donation from the fraternity.

A total of 40 vendors from the Greater St. Louis and Metro East areas participated in the event. Organizations included Writers, Planners, & Trainers (WPT), the University of Illinois, East Side Health District, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Coordinated Youth & Human Services, Washington University School of Medicine Movement Disorder Center, BCBS Men’s Wellness and Health Initiative, the Alzheimer’s Association, Hattie’s Helping Hand, Chestnut Health Systems, and several SIUE programs, including the SON, School of Pharmacy (SOP), School of Nutrition, the SIU School of Dental Medicine and the Learning Resource Center.

Health fair participants also had access to blood pressure and diabetes screenings, medication counseling with SOP upper-class students and Chris Lynch, PharmD, SOP professor, as well as HIV and STD testing with instant results. The WE CARE Clinic Community Resource Center provided free clothing for all ages – jackets, shoes, toys, toiletries, accessories, diapers, and more.

Participants also enjoyed free haircuts provided by Champions Barber College in Belleville, along with free hairstyling, manicures, facials, eyelash extensions, eyebrow care, and more from the Pure Beauty Institute in O’Fallon. Free food was courtesy of Soul Burgers and Shakes food truck, operated by Christi Robertson of Belleville.

“When we have the opportunity to be in front of families, I want to provide them with as many resources as possible, because their exposure to essential services is often limited,” said Myjal Garner, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, interim director of the WE CARE Clinic and assistant professor in the SON. “Many of the individuals we serve may not have had access to basic health screenings or had their fundamental needs met. Addressing social determinants of health — such as access to healthcare, clothing, hygiene products, and emotional well-being — is vital to improving overall community health. That’s why the WE CARE Clinic Community Resource Center was on hand to distribute clothing, toiletries, and other essential items. Additionally, including barber and beauty services helps empower individuals, boosting their confidence and reinforcing the connection between self-care and overall health.”

The Kappa’s were pleased to partner with SIUE to deliver such a valuable and important event, according to Russell McElveen, DO, with Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Mo, and member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“It is even more critical to sponsor this health fair in light of the socio-political challenges we are all facing,” said McElveen, “Considering there are cuts being made to health services that target our community, and this is an area that is designated for healthcare provider shortages and healthcare disparities, then this is a prime opportunity for us to help educate the citizens of East St. Louis and the Metro East area. We are trying to do our part to help affect some change.”

“We also know that health fairs are not only a way to educate citizens but are also a way for healthcare providers to gauge what services are needed to be implemented in the community,” he added.

Mason Greer, of East Alton, enjoyed the fair and especially found one booth interesting.

“The fair is very cool. There are a lot of resources here. I was particularly interested in the smoking booth,” said Greer, a smoker who has been trying to quit for about two years. “The booth had a lot of resources about how to quit smoking and other alternatives to smoking. It also showed you what your lungs would like after five months and five years of smoking.”

Alexandria Nowman, of East Alton, sat on a bench outside eating a hamburger and fries provided by the free food truck. She sat next to her friend, Greer, waiting to be called for her free appointment to have her nails serviced.

SIUE alumna Brittney Harper was a returning participant at the health fair.

“It was so good last year, that we had to come this year,” said Harper, who was attending with her two children, ages 4 and 7. Harper earned a bachelor’s in nursing from SIUE in 2012 and is currently working on a doctoral nursing degree at SIUE.

The large-scale health fair was a success, in part, because it put so many services and resources in one location, making it convenient, according to Timothy Staples, EdD, SIUE East St. Louis Campus Programs Executive Director and Interim Director- CORE TEAM/Pre-College Program.

“It is important for both SIUE and the Kappa’s to host this health fair because it is our duty,” explained Staples. “It’s important to reach out to the community and let them know that we as a university are here for them, for their support, growth, development and well-being.”

“I’m very proud of the WE CARE Clinic and the partnerships that they have formed that really support our community,” added SON Dean Judy Liesveld, PhD, RN, PPCNP-BC, CNE, FAAN.

Several door prizes were awarded at the health fair, including Visa and Schnucks gift cards and an iPad. Minor called the winning ticket for the grand prize – a 50-inch smart television – which was awarded to Alexis Owens of Cahokia.

The WE CARE Clinic provides primary care services at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus, Building D. The Clinic’s staff includes four advanced practice nurse practitioners – three of whom are doctorally prepared – a collaborating physician, a dietitian, nursing faculty, and a doctorally prepared pharmacist. Together, they offer comprehensive care to a diverse range of clients from the Metro East and surrounding communities. In addition, the Clinic provides nutrition counseling.

