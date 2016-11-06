EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE senior Alicia Streetar crushed the match-winning kill on Senior Day Saturday as the Cougars completed the home regular season schedule with a four-set victory over UT Martin.

SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson had all four seniors on the court for match point as the Cougars won their eighth straight match. Streetar, Mallory Mangun, Tessa Amsden and Taylor Held walked off winners as the Cougars won 25-16, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18.

"It felt good to have all of the seniors on the court," said Mangun, whose team improved to 19-6 overall and 12-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. "It was a happy ending."

Johnson said the Cougars had high emotion before, during and after the match with their four seniors completing the home schedule at the Vadalabene Center.

"They are a really special group, and that emotion is well deserved," said Johnson.

After the Cougars came out strong, UT Martin needed four set points before evening the match out in set two. Jemima Idemudia led UT Martin with 14 kills.

"You always fear on a Senior Night that you have high energy and then you are going to bottom out, and it showed," said Johnson.

For the second straight day, outside hitter Jackie Scott was the offensive leader, collecting 14 kills for a .297 hitting percentage.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE middle hitters Taylor Joens and Carley Ramich added 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Streetar turned in her finest offensive performance of the season with 11 kills.

"That's been the critical thing to our success," said Johnson. "We're hard to stop because we have threats in all positions."

SIUE met the challenge of being even with UT Martin, which dropped to 8-21 overall and 4-10 in the OVC. The Cougars got back to basics with strong defense with four players with double figures in digs, turning them into big kills in the third and fourth set.

"I thought in set four our defense was outstanding and then we converted on balls in transition," said Johnson. "That's where our middles really shine. I thought they worked hard in transition and were able to get fed the ball in sets three and four."

SIUE now heads to the road for its final two OVC matches of the season. The Cougars have guaranteed at least the No. 3 seed for the OVC Tournament, set to be played at the site of the No. 1 seed.

On Friday, SIUE faces Austin Peay at 6 p.m., which is one match behind the Cougars in the regular season standings. On Saturday, the Cougars close out the regular season with a 7 p.m. match at Murray State, which currently holds a one-match lead in the standings over the Cougars. With two wins next week, SIUE could move to the top of the list.

Johnson said her team in thriving for new challenges each week.

"The bottom line is that we still have a week to get better before the tournament comes," she said. "And that's the No. 1 focus. It's not who we play. It's how we play. It's who we are and how we execute our system and how we execute our plan."

More like this: