EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE ran its season record to 18-6 Friday with a four-set victory over Southeast Missouri at the Vadalabene Center.

The Cougars, who have won seven straight matches, improved their Ohio Valley Conference record to 11-2 with a 21-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-17 triumph.

"Every match helps us learn something, helps us develop in an area," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson.

Jackie Scott recorded a career-high 15 kills to lead four SIUE players with double figures kills. Emily Harrison and Ashley Witt each had 11 kills while Taylor Joens added 10.

SIUE's defense took center stage with an impressive 95 digs in the four-set match. Mallory Mangun posted a remarkable double-double with 22 digs and 25 assists. Katie Shashack added 21 digs, which is the 10th time the Cougar libero had picked up 20 or more digs this season.

The Cougars held a 10-5 lead early in the first set but the Redhawks, now 4-23 overall, went on an 11-3 run to take the lead. Nzingha Clarke, who led SEMO with 15 kills, picked up the set-winning kill to put the Redhawks up early.

"Of course we want to win set one all the time," said Johnson. "Our No. 1 goal is to be put in any situation to respond whether it is a situation where we are ahead and we have to maintain from there or we get challenged and we have to come out and respond that way. Tonight that was the situation."

SIUE evened up the match after hitting .263 in the second set behind five kills from Scott and three each from Harrison and Taylor Held. SIUE's players already knew what adjustments needed to be made after set two.

"To go into the break and they have already said what was about to come out of my mouth," Johnson noted. "I love that they're a step ahead of me or at least on the same page. It is a lot of maturity on our team."

SEMO nearly took a lead in the third set, but the Cougars pushed back two set points before winning three straight points off a SEMO service error, a Held service ace and a SEMO ball handling error.

"If we're not responding then we're not growing," said Johnson. "If we're not growing we're not going to be our best at the end of the year which is still three matches away."

The Cougars left little doubt in the fourth set as SIUE middle hitters stepped up. Joens connected on four kills, and Kiana Fields came off the bench for four kills, now a career high.

SIUE closes out the home schedule Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against UT Martin. Senior Day will honor SIUE's four seniors – Held, Mangun, Tessa Amsden and Alicia Streetar.

Johnson also said she was pleased with the sizeable crowd led by area YMCA players who received autographs from the team after the match.

"The community has started backing our program in a way that I can't say enough to thank them for," added Johnson.

