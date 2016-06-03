SIUE volleyball star Kristen Torre will play in Croatia with national team
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball standout Kristen Torre will continue her playing career with a spot on a U22 national team that will be competing in Croatia this July.
"I am so blessed to have this opportunity and am so thankful for all the people who have gotten me to where I am today," said Torre.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Torre is a member of Team BIP, one of 32 teams invited to an international U22 tournament. Many of the players on the roster are among the nation's top players who did not make an Olympic-level team.
The European Global Challenge features 32 teams in an invitational tournament that includes teams from Russia, England, Hungary, Slovenia and Italy.
"It says a lot about the level at which SIUE is competing," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "To have a player such as Kristen be able to go on and play for a U22 team, that is going to be competitive at the international level, speaks volumes to the work she has put in and the progress SIUE volleyball has made."
The team will leave the U.S. July 5 and begin the trip with training in Prague, Czech Republic before playing a friendly match in Vienna, Austria. The 32-team tournament will be played July 11-14.
Team BIP Roster
Hailey Murray-Maryland, Middle Blocker
Ellie Watkins-Pittsburgh, Setter
Kelsee Sawyer-Cal State Bakersfield, Outside Hitter
Kristen Torre-SIUE, Middle Blocker
Cierra Schultz-Oakland, Setter
Bailey Kernodle-Citadel, Outside Hitter
Kamille Jones-Murray State, Outside Hitter
Arden Fisher-Robert Morris, Outside Hitter
Marijka VanDyke-Illinois (2017), Opposite Hitter
Cierra Simpson-Colorado, Libero
Caleigh Barhorst-(2017), DS
Jodi Schramm-Premier Academy, Head Coach
More like this: