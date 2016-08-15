EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball standout Ashley Witt (Lincoln, Nebraska) has been named a member of the 2016 preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team as selected by the league's head volleyball coaches and sports information directors.

Witt, who set the school record for kills by a freshman with 309, has been one of the team's leading hitters in each of her first two seasons. The Cougar junior finished with six double-doubles and recorded double digits in kills 14 times last season.

"Ashley has had two great seasons," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "During this offseason, we put an emphasis on finding a balance between her attacking and offensive game and her hitting efficiency. To see her get the recognition and know that's based on previous seasons and couple that with the work she has done in the offseason, I'm very excited for the season she should have."

As a team, SIUE was picked to finish ninth in the Ohio Valley Conference. Belmont, which suffered a loss in the regular season finale to SIUE but went on to win the OVC Tournament, was picked to win the OVC in 2016.

2016 Preseason All-OVC Volleyball Team

(as selected by OVC head volleyball coaches and sports information directors)



Arianna Person, Belmont*

Brie Lewis, Belmont

Emma Price, Belmont*

Allie Hueston, Eastern Illinois*

Taylor Smith, Eastern Illinois#

Meredith Jewell, Morehead State*#

Kristen Besselesen, Murray State*

Scottie Ingram, Murray State*

Ellie Lorenz, Murray State

Ashley Witt, SIUE

Nzingha Clarke, Southeast Missouri*

Samantha Beltran, Tennessee State

Chloe Watson, Tennessee State*#

Kellie Williams, Tennessee Tech

* - All-OVC in 2015

# - All-Newcomer in 2015

2016 OVC Volleyball Predicted Team Order of Finish

(as Selected by OVC Head Volleyball Coaches and Sports Information Directors)

School Points

1. Belmont (16 first-place votes) 235

2. Murray State (Six first-place votes) 227

3. Tennessee State 178

4. Eastern Illinois 172

5. Morehead State (Two first-place votes) 159

6. Eastern Kentucky 140

7. Tennessee Tech 126

8. Southeast Missouri 92

9. SIUE 89

10. Jacksonville State 82

t11. Austin Peay 38

t11. UT Martin 38

(*Schools were not allowed to rank their own team. 11 points awarded for a first-place vote, 10 for second, etc.)

