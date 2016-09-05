EDWARDSVILLE. – SIUE volleyball's Katie Shashack and Dylynn Otte each earned weekly honors from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Shashack was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week while Otte was selected as the OVC Newcomer of the Week.

SIUE finished the weekend 1-1 at the SIUE Tournament Presented by DoubleTree Collinsville. The Cougars defeated Evansville in three sets and fell to undefeated Green Bay in five sets.

Shashack, a junior libero from Edwardsville, Illinois, was named to the All-Tournament team. She recorded a career-high 29 digs in SIUE's five-set match against Green Bay She followed that up with 21 digs in three sets during the Cougars' win over Evansville. Shashack is currently averaging nearly five digs per set this season.

Otte,a freshman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, collected season-high 17 kills in SIUE's five-set match against Green Bay. She recorded a double-double against Green Bay with 14 digs and added eight kills in a three-set victory over Evansville.

Next up for the SIUE volleyball team is a trip to New York City as the Cougars play in the Columbia Invitational. SIUE will play host Columbia, Bryant and Manhattan next Friday and Saturday.

