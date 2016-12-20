EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Volleyball will offer three winter clinics in early 2017 at the Vadalabene Center, and the clinics are available with a special discount through December 25th.

Fundamental Skills: Sunday, Jan. 29 (4-6:30 p.m.)

Serving and Attacking: Sunday, Feb. 12 (4-6:30 p.m.)

Service and Passing: Sunday, Feb. 26 (4-6:30 p.m.)

Each clinic, open to girls and boys in grades 4-12, is offered for $45 or all three for $125. Clinics are run by SIUE Volleyball coaches and players. SIUE volleyball is coming off a 22-win season and an appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship match. Three SIUE players were selected for All-OVC honors as well as Leah Johnson being named OVC Coach of the Year.

SIUE Volleyball also is offering a Holiday Package Discount until December 25th at midnight with the package deal of all three winter clinics for $110. Use the promotional code "Holiday" when registering to receive the discount.

Each clinic consists of specific skill instruction, serving segments and Fast 4's competition. Fast 4's was a highly popular clinic SIUE Volleyball started in the spring of 2016.

To register, visit the SIUE Volleyball Camp website at https://camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For more information, contact SIUE volleyball Assistant Coach Kendall Paulus at kpaulus@siue.edu or by calling 618-650-5285.

