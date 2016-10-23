JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – SIUE volleyball improved to 7-0 on opponent home courts Saturday with a 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23 triumph at Jacksonville State.

SIUE ran its season record to 15-6 with an 8-2 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. The 15 victories set a school record for NCAA Division I wins. With eight league victories, SIUE already has tied its school record for most league wins in a season having previously recorded eight in 2011 and 2013.

The Cougars are now 9-0 when winning the first two sets and have run their current win streak to four matches.

"Setting the tone is important," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "We're expecting every team to be gunning for us."

Middle hitters Taylor Joens and Carley Ramich led the Cougars with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Outside hitter Ashley Witt added 11.

"It has to be a complement to our ball control to make that happen," said Johnson.

SIUE averaged nearly 19 digs per set for the weekend. Libero Katie Shashack led the way Saturday with 18 digs.

After winning the first two sets, SIUE's offense allowed 13 attack errors in the third set. Johnson said boosts off the bench by Dylynn Otte and Alicia Streetar helped propel the Cougars.

"We have so much competition in the gym that we can afford to make changes during the match," said Johnson.

Allyson Zuhlke led the Gamecocks with 13 kills. Jacksonville State dropped to 17-13 overall and 5-5 in the OVC.

SIUE continues this road swing Wednesday at Eastern Illinois. The Cougars meet the Panthers for a 6 p.m. contest.

