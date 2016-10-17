EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE volleyball went on a 6-1 run in the fifth set behind the serving of Taylor Joens and Samantha Knight and went on to defeat Morehead State Friday night at the Vadalabene Center.

The Cougars, 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, topped the visiting Eagles 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11. SIUE closes out this home stand Saturday at 2 p.m. when Eastern Kentucky invades the Vadalabene Center.

"It's fitting for us to play five," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson after the Cougars finished off their fourth consecutive five-set match. "I was really pleased with the style we played. I felt like we got back to Cougar volleyball."

SIUE was dominant in sets one and two.

"Our ball control was pretty good, but it broke down in sets three and four, which is where the change in the match happened," said Johnson. "They started serving more aggressive, and we backed off a bit."

Jackie Scott and Emily Harrison tied for the most SIUE kills with 12. As a team, the Cougars hit .203.

"Set one and set five were almost replicas of one another," said Johnson. "We were siding out at 80 percent."

SIUE and Morehead State were tied 4-4 early in the fifth set, but the serving of Joens and Knight pushed the Cougars ahead by five at 10-5. Joens also earned the kill on match point.

Johnson said the decision making by setters Knight and Mallory Mangun make a difference.

"It also had to do with ball control," she said. "We passed the ball extremely well the first two sets. When the hitters had their opportunity, they put the ball away. I feel strongly that we can set any of our six attackers as long as we have balance to our decision-making."

Maddie Fella led Morehead State with 13 kills. The Eagles fell to 7-13 overall and 3-4 in the OVC.

