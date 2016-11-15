EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE volleyball welcomed four new players for the 2017 roster, all of whom have a strong combination of athletic and academic accomplishments already in hand.

The Cougars, 20-7 this season with a 13-3 record in Ohio Valley Conference play, are looking to build on recent success with the additions of Arika Johnson (Springdale, Arkansas), Jordyn Klein (St. Charles, Missouri), Rachel McDonald (Newport, Kentucky) and Gabby Wimes (Kansas City, Missouri).

"As a group, this is a highly academic group. The four of them combined will continue our tradition of excellence and continue the progress we have made in the classroom as one of the premier academic sports on campus," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson. "More importantly, they are committed to their area of study and to their disciplines so that when they graduate they will be contributing citizens, contributing in their field, and contributing to their families at a high level."

Johnson is a 5-foot, 11-inch setter who led Har-Ber High School to a 32-5 record as a senior. She set state and school records for assists in a season (1,135) and assists per set (10.6) as well as a school record for service aces in a season (42).

"Arika is an IQ setter," said Coach Johnson. "She knows the game very well and makes decisions during the game and about the game just like a coach would from the bench."

Har-Ber High School finished as the state-runner this past season with Johnson directing the team on the court. Her team also advanced to the state championships in 2014.

Nominated as an Under Armour All-American this past season, she competed in her area's All-Star match and was named a MaxPreps Player of the Week during the season.

"We expect our setters to be cerebral," said Coach Johnson. "We think Arika fits that role perfectly. She has great hands and great setting intuition. I look forward to her and Samantha Knight working as seamlessly together as well as Samantha and Mallory (Mangun) have this season.

She is the daughter of Troy and Stacie Johnson. Johnson is planning to major in psychology.

Klein, a 5-4 libero and defensive specialist, helped Lutheran St. Charles High School to a Class 2 state championship in 2015.

"Jordyn has a very fun and upbeat personality and has a steadiness about her on the court," said Johnson. "She has confidence and poise to run a serve receive line and to make great defensive adjustments. She has good foot speed which allows her to cover the same amount of ground that someone who might be a bit longer can do. Her first contact is exceptional. In that position, that is the No. 1 thing we look for in a libero."

She set the school record for career digs with 1,245. An All-Conference, All-Region, All-District and All-Academic performer, Klein was a four-year standout for Lutheran St. Charles.

Klein started playing for the Rockwood Thunder in 2015 after leading St. Louis CYC for seven years. She has played both the defensive specialist position and the last two years as a starting libero on her club team.

"That is a well-established club in our region," said Johnson. "Rockwood finished 12th as a club nationally among all age groups. It competes at the highest level in the open division."

She is the daughter of Karl and Teri Klein. She plans to major in nursing to become a nurse practitioner.

McDonald is a six-rotation outside hitter from Newport Central Catholic High School in Newport, Kentucky.

"She brings depth in our six rotation positions," said Johnson. "She is a strong primary passer for her high school and club teams. I see her ball control as the bedrock of those programs that can bring that level of poise and control to our gym as a freshman."

Her offensive ability is equally notable. She is the first player in Newport Central history to pass the 1,000-kill mark and did so during her junior season. She currently has 1,307 career kills, 613 digs, 165 blocks and 139 service aces. Her school records include kills in a career (1,307), kills in a match (38) and kills in a season (483).

McDonald was on the PrepVolleyball.com Junior 79 list, which highlights the top 79 players nationwide, and has been on the Watch List her whole high school career. A first team All-State performer as a sophomore and a junior, she also was named to the Division II All-Tri-state first team by the Cincinnati Enquirer as well as earned All-Conference honors.

She is the daughter of Jeff and Christie McDonald.

Wimes, a 5-10 outside hitter, is a first team All-State performer at St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City.

"Gabby is an athlete who has a lot of untapped potential," said Johnson. "She is a natural leaper with a fast arm. She can score over a block, power through it, or use shots around it."

Wimes was selected to play in the Missouri-Kansas All-Star match after earning second team All-Region and second team All-District honors this past season. She led St. Teresa's to a second-place finish at the state championships in 2015 and fourth place in 2016.

"She is someone who has the ability to receive information and training techniques from a variety of styles and adapt," said Johnson. "That's going to assist her in acclimating to our style."

She has extensive club team experience and success, including selection to the USA A1 High Performance Team in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The A1 program is made up of 33 of the country's top athletes in her age group. This year she will complete her senior club campaign with ASICS MAVS Club.

She is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Wimes and plans to major in international studies.

