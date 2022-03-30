EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) announced in an email to students Wednesday morning that the university’s policies on masking will change effective April 4.

“Effective April 4, SIUE’s updated masking policy will only require masks in campus healthcare settings, on public transportation, and at COVID-related testing and vaccination sites,” according to the email.

Article continues after sponsor message

It will be up to individual faculty members to determine whether masks are required or optional in their classrooms for the remainder of the spring semester. Faculty have been asked to clearly communicate their expectations to students within the week, and students should keep an eye on their SIUE emails for updates.

All students should keep an approved mask on them at all times to use if “requested by faculty in instructional spaces and occupants of private spaces.” According to the email, “failure to wear a mask when requested by a faculty member may result in a violation of the Student Code of Conduct.”

Masks are available in classrooms, the Morris University Center Welcome Desk, the Lovejoy Library and the Student Fitness Center, according to the email.

The new masking policy does not change the existing testing policies for unvaccinated students or students with unverified vaccination cards, who are still required to undergo weekly testing.

More like this: