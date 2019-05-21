EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville University Housing residents moving out this spring semester had the opportunity to donate excess food and goods before leaving campus, making for a lighter car ride home and a more sustainable May closing

As in previous years, University Housing partnered with USAgain to collect textiles, including clothes and shoes, and with Cougar Cupboard to collect unwanted food items.

USAgain provides consumers with a convenient and eco-friendly option to rid themselves of excess clothing, which is diverted from landfills for resale in the U.S. and abroad. This spring, University Housing residents donated 2,848 pounds of textiles to the USAgain program. This is equal to 6,835,200 gallons of water and 16 cubic yards of landfill space saved.

In addition, the donation equals the prevention of 41,720 pounds of CO2 emissions. In recognition of these efforts, USAgain recently presented University Housing with a Certificate of Sustainability.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Cougar Cupboard Food Pantry provides assistance to students in times of need, helping them to meet their basic needs and attain their educational goals. University Housing residents donated nearly 20 boxes of food items to the Cougar Cupboard.

For more information on sustainability initiatives in University Housing, please contact Rex Jackson, associate director for Residence Life, at rjackso@siue.edu or 618-650-4251.

USAgain (pronounced “use-again”) is a for-profit company that collects unwanted textiles, and resells them in the U.S. and abroad, effectively diverting millions of pounds of clothing from landfills, generating new revenue streams for U.S. businesses and non-profits, and fueling local economies in emerging countries.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: