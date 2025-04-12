EDWARDSVILLE - On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Mallory Sidarous, Director of University Housing, and Kim Watson, Associate Director of University Housing Facilities Management at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, were recognized with the prestigious Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a program of the U.S. Department of Defense.

This distinguished award honors individual supervisors for their extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserve. Sidarous and Watson were nominated by a service member within University Housing in recognition of their commitment to supporting those who serve. The directors’ efforts include providing flexible schedules, granting leaves of absence and offering support to families before, during and after deployment. David Balai, an electrician with University Housing Facilities Management, nominated Sidarous and Watson for the award in recognition of their unwavering support during his deployment with the Air National Guard at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Sidarous has served in University Housing for 16 years, while Watson has dedicated eight years to the department. Both leaders have demonstrated unwavering support for their team members, reinforcing the values of compassion, adaptability, and service that are foundational to SIUE’s mission.

“I am incredibly proud that our leadership team in University Housing has been recognized with the Patriot Award. We recognize the skills and leadership that our veterans and reservists contribute to making SIUE great. SIUE understands the sacrifices our service members make and takes pride in uplifting our service members,” stated Miriam Roccia, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

The recognition of Sidarous and Watson with the Patriot Award highlights their deep commitment not only to supporting service members, but also to fostering a strong sense of belonging and care within the SIUE campus community. Through their leadership in University Housing, they continue to create an inclusive and supportive environment where all students and staff feel valued—efforts that reflect the very spirit of the Patriot Award.

For more information about Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Patriot Award, visit their website.

