EDWARDSVILLE - Community members have the chance to see an ultimate frisbee tournament in action this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, SIUE’s ultimate frisbee team will host a tournament at the Glen-Ed West Soccer Fields at 3601 Stadium Drive in Edwardsville. Local high schools and area colleges will participate. Jonathan Zawitkowski, one of the SIUE team captains who helped organize the tournament, noted that it will be a fun opportunity for local players to engage.

“Ultimate is all about community and loving the sport, so a lot of people just want reps whenever they can,” Zawitkowski said. “We’re trying to provide an opportunity for that.”

Zawitkowski explained that SIUE started the tournament three years ago. The first year was “super small” as they connected with as many teams as they could. As SIUE’s ultimate frisbee program has expanded, so has their tournament.

“Over the past two years, as SIUE ultimate as a program has gotten better, we’ve gotten more connections and kind of gained respect,” he explained. “We’ve been able to build it up to something that teams actually want to come out and play.”

The tournament is open to both colleges and high school teams. This year, SIUE will welcome teams from Indiana, Truman State, Washington University, Parkway, Missouri State, SIUE alumni, Missouri S&T, De Smet Jesuit High School, Ball State and Edwardsville High School.

Zawitkowski thanked his SIUE co-captains, Jacob Geisen and Evan Driscoll, as well as tournament directors Pat Driscoll and Trevor Stohr. He noted the tournament wouldn’t be possible without their work behind the scenes.

He also encouraged people to come out and watch the tournament. Whether you have experience playing ultimate or you’re completely new to the sport, Zawitkowski believes it will be a lot of fun for spectators and players alike.

“If anyone is wanting to come out and watch those, there will be frisbee that whole time,” he added.

