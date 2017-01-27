Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-17, 0-8 OVC) vs.

Eastern Illinois (9-12, 1-7 OVC)

Sat., Jan. 28, 3:15 p.m.

Lantz Arena

Charleston, Illinois

OPENING TIP

The Cougars have dropped eight straight OVC games. The losses have come by an average of nine points. Three of the losses have come by six of fewer points.

SECOND SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is 11-39 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

SIUE started slowly and never quite recovered Wednesday as the Cougars suffered a 76-56 setback to Tennessee State Wednesday at the Vadalabene Center. The Cougars sustained their eighth consecutive loss. SIUE has lost 14 of its last 15 games. Tennessee State improved to 13-8 and 4-4 overall in ending a three-game skid. The Cougars managed just 18 first-half points and trailed by 14 points at the break. SIUE, which never led in the game, got to within eight points early in the second half, but no closer. Carlos Anderson scored a team-best 15 points and had three assists.

SERIES STUFF

Eastern Illinois holds a 10-4 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to the 1973-74 season. SIUE picked it up its first win in Charleston last season.

