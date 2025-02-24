EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE track and field gets ready of the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor track and Field Championship Tuesday and Wednesday. The meet will take place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion in Indianapolis.

Tuesday events are set to start at 9 a.m. with the heptathlon and end with the distance medley relay at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday events start at 9 a.m. with the pentathlon and end at 3:55 p.m. with the women's 4x400m relay.

Both men's and women's teams have seen strong performances across events with several athletes joining the programs all-time top five performances.

In the first meet of the season, freshman Payton Carter made her debut in the women's pole vault event. She now ranks first at 3.65m all-time.

Two runners joined the top five performance lists at the Indoor Gorilla Classic Feb.7. Kaylee Allen is now tied for fourth all-time for the women's 60m at 7.73, and Tanner Emerson now ranks third all-time in the men's 3000m at 8:27.02.

During the Rick McGuire Invite Jan.31-Feb.1, Erica Woodard claimed fourth all-time in the women's 3000m at 10:07.91. Zaria Searcy tied for fourth all-time in the women's high jump at 1.65m.

There were five athletes who placed among the top five all-time at the Bob Teel Invite Jan.25. Teagan Sullivan ranks fifth in the women's long jump (5.77m), D'Andre Watson is now third in the men's 1000m (2:34.91) with Logan Luttrell following in third (2:43.62), Tyler Bell tied for third in the men's 60m hurdles (8.29), Ella Goodman ranks fourth in the women's 1000m (3:08.65).



