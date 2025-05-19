CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Teagan Sullivan placed first in the women's long jump with a distance of 5.97m (19-7). This distance is also good for third in the programs all time top five performances.

SIUE track and field complete day three of the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships to wrap up their season. The Cougars had several top three finishes, and new program record set.

Maryiah Menicucci claimed second place in the women's shot put with a distance of 14.85m (48-8.75). This distance is also good for second in the programs all time top five performances.

Taylor Lehman finished in third for the men's 110m hurdles with a time of 14.56. Lehman also placed second in the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 52.19. Following him in third was Simon McClaine with a time of 53.57.

Vashanti Reynolds placed third in the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.85.

Konrad Sacha placed third in the men's 400m with a time of 47.44

THROWS

Gabby Yaccino placed sixth in the women's shot put with a distance of 39.71m (130-3). Following her was Allison Sanders in 10th with a distance of 36.41m (119-5) and Abigail Irvin in 14th with a distance of 30m (98-5).

Irvin also competed in the women's shot put where she placed 15th at 9.79m (32-1.5). She also competed in the women's javelin placing 12th at 26.12m (85-8).

Konnor Bouman finished in 12th for the men's javelin at 36.33m (119-2).

Grant Milbrath placed fourth in the men's shot put with a distance of 16.15m (52-11.75).

Article continues after sponsor message

JUMPS & HURDLES

Drew Tucker tied for fifth in the men's high jump with a height of 2.02m (6-7.50). He tied with Jonathan Wade from Tennessee State. Kaden Belcher also competed in the men's high jump, placing 17th with a heigh of 1.87m (6-1.50).

Also competing in the women's long jump was Sheena Cumberbatch who placed 11th with a distance of 5.39m (17-8.25).

For the women's triple jump, Nyah Williams led the Cougars in fifth with a distance of 11.83m (38-9.75). Following her was Sheena Cumberbatch in sixth at 11.74m (38-6.25).

Simon McClaine also competed in the men's 110m hurdles placing eighth with a time of 15.00. Mia Jackson placed fifth in the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 14.07.

SPRINTS & DISTANCE

Kaylee Allen ran the women's 400m placing fifth with a time of 56.74.

Konrad Sacha placed seventh in the men's 200m with a time of 21.59.

Tyler Guthrie placed 17th in the men's 5000m with a time of 15:57.76. Following him was Jackson Edwards in 19th with a time of 16:04.11.

Sophia Harrison ran the women's 5000m placing sixth with a time of 17:54.12. Mia Loafman followed her in 17th with a time of 18:38.01.

RELAYS

The men's 4x100 relay team included Chase Burston, Casey Borkowski, Jonah Grawer and Konnor Bouman. They finished in sixth with a time of 42.03.

Sacha, McClaine, Burston and Lehman also rant he men's 4x400 relay where they placed fourth with a time of 3:17.62.

The women's 4x100 relay team included Vashanti Reynolds, Mia Jackson, Jazmin West and Kaylee Allen. They finished in fifth with a time of 46.17.

Jaiden Parker, Mia Jackson, Teagan Sullivan and Kaylee Allen ran the women's 4x400 relay. They placed sixth with a time of 3:53.58

More like this: