EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host “We Are One … Are We?” Monday, October 3, in the Morris University Center Conference Center. The SIUE Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion will present the event.

“SIUE espouses the ‘We Are One’ philosophy regarding diversity and inclusion,” said Venessa A. Brown, PhD and associate chancellor in the SIUE Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. “However, we need to live the philosophy and bring it to life every day. We will talk about strategies and tactics to do just that. Our goal at SIUE is to keep talking and listening to each other.”

Faculty members Jessica Harris, PhD, and Bryan Jack, PhD, assistant and associate professors, respectively, of historical studies in SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), will lead the event. Both were involved in the previous SIUE Black Lives Matter conferences during the 2015-16 academic year.

The film “White Like Me: Race, Racism and White Privilege in America” will be shown with analysis, and question and answer sessions.

Brown will welcome attendees at 8:30 a.m., followed by remarks from SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook.

Free registration begins at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast included. Register at siue.edu/institutionaldiversityandinclusion.

