EDWARDSVILLE - A Student Rural Health Careers Forum will be held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to showcase the many career paths available for in-demand professionals with backgrounds in business, healthcare and information technology.

The SIUE Graduate School, Illinois Rural Health Association (IRHA) and Illinois Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Network are hosting the event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 25 in the SIUE Morris University Center’s Maple Room. Registration is due by Tuesday, March 21 at ilruralhealth.org.

“The forum will help college students, high school juniors and seniors, and their parents, as well as anyone looking for a career change, to gain insight on the growing demand for skilled professionals in these industries, including career and educational preparation opportunities,” said Margaret Vaughn, executive director of the IRHA.

The forum will feature panel discussions with top healthcare administrators, clinicians, graduate students and faculty members.

“Rural areas within Illinois have a great need for professionals trained in the areas of business, healthcare and information technology,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, and director of SIUE’s healthcare informatics program. “The Rural Health Careers Forum presents an opportunity to learn more about available academic programming, such as SIUE’s healthcare informatics program, that prepares individuals to thrive in these in-demand careers.”

A complimentary lunch will be provided immediately following the event. Free parking will be available in Lot B near the Morris University Center. For more information, contact Margaret Vaughn at (217) 280-0206 or staff@ilruralhealth.org.

