EDWARDSVILLE - Lovejoy Library at SIUE will host their annual Day of the Dead celebration for students, faculty, staff and community members to enjoy.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, attendees can enjoy food, music, crafts, traditional Mexican clothing and more fun to commemorate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Diversity and Engagement Librarian Simone Williams noted that the annual event encourages cross-cultural connection and conversations about different experiences.

“[We want to] just to get our students and faculty and staff engaged with these events,” Williams said. “We’re focused on having not only the community involvement, but also creating the space where students feel like they belong.”

This year marks the fifth annual Day of the Dead event hosted by Lovejoy Library. Williams shared that each year includes different activities and performers, including dancers from countries across South America and cuisine from various Hispanic cultures. She promises traditional Mexican food, including tacos, and Mexican desserts like pan de muerto, which is often prepared for Day of the Dead.

While Lovejoy Library is located on the SIUE campus, Williams emphasized that their events are open to the public. She believes it is the library’s responsibility to create inclusive spaces where people can access resources, and hosting events like Day of the Dead is part of that mission.

“We provide access to resources. We have all of that available,” she shared. “We also want people to feel like they belong, so they feel like they can use the space, that there is somebody there to support them through their whole academic journey, not just for study or research purposes. That’s happening in academic libraries across the country.”

For more information about Day of the Dead or Lovejoy Library and their upcoming events, you can visit their official Facebook page.

